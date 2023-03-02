Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN) CTO Sells $10,100.00 in Stock

Cepton, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) CTO Mark Mccord sold 10,000 shares of Cepton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $10,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 10,389,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,493,140.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Mccord also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Mark Mccord sold 10,000 shares of Cepton stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $11,700.00.

Cepton Price Performance

Cepton stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,359,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,944. Cepton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $148.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of -0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cepton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPTN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Cepton in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cepton during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Cepton, Inc provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications.

