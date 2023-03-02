Challenger Energy Group (LON:CEG) Trading Up 4.8%

Challenger Energy Group PLC (LON:CEG – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 8,586,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 18,867,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Challenger Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of £10.58 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.09.

About Challenger Energy Group

Challenger Energy Group PLC engages in the development, production, appraisal, and exploration of oil and gas properties. Its property portfolio consists of five producing fields and one dormant field in Trinidad and Tobago; a 100% working interest in AREA OFF-1 block in Uruguay; 100% interest in four exploration licenses in The Bahamas; and a 100% interest in Wag naar Zee Project, Suriname.

Recommended Stories

