Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Price Performance

CGIFF opened at $6.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

