Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.15) Per Share (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Bloom Burton cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Bloom Burton analyst A. Borovina now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.15) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.96). The consensus estimate for Chinook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.95) per share. Bloom Burton also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2 %

KDNY stock opened at $22.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.62. Chinook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $27.44.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.13). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,065.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 90.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares in the company, valued at $257,993.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 8,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $192,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,152,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $258,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,747 shares of company stock worth $1,743,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

