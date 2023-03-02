Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) COO John W. Keogh Sells 23,871 Shares

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE CB traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.60. 871,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,106. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.78 and its 200-day moving average is $207.19. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $229.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.36.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

