Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Position Reduced by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,451 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.81.

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,692.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $83.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.16 and a 12 month high of $105.28.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

