CIBC Raises Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$53.00

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2023

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

PBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $33.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $42.74.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $2,427,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

