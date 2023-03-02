Citigroup Boosts ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target to $116.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ARCB. Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

ARCB stock opened at $97.47 on Thursday. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $103.57. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.86.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 3.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

