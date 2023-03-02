Citigroup Lowers Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Price Target to $9.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 107.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MQ. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marqeta from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Marqeta Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of MQ opened at $4.34 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 1.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 99,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

