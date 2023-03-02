Citigroup Raises Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $33.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Flywire from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Flywire in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Flywire from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.18.

FLYW opened at $25.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. Flywire has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $32.88.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 8.36% and a negative net margin of 13.88%. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $122,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at $400,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 49,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $1,415,049.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,047,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,117,644.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total value of $122,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,182.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 920,530 shares of company stock worth $20,591,716. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the third quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 170.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flywire by 226.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

