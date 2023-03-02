Citigroup Raises Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $82.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.
FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.23.
NYSE:FOUR opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $70.28.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
