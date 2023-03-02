Citigroup Raises Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Price Target to $82.00

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $73.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

FOUR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.23.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $69.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $70.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shift4 Payments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

