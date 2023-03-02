Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.74

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.74 and traded as low as $12.46. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 6,570 shares changing hands.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The stock has a market cap of $129.53 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Citizens Community Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. Citizens Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 191,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

