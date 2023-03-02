Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Lake Street Capital

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Lake Street Capital from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.79.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.08. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 2.21.

In other news, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 8,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $45,339.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 854,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,523.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 11,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.49, for a total value of $61,960.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 630,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,254.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,069 shares of company stock valued at $139,409. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

