Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $136.88 and last traded at $136.86, with a volume of 311319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.31.

The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. UBS Group lowered Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,903,772.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock worth $2,682,790 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

