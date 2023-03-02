Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.
Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $133.31 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.94.
In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,738.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,682,790. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.
Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.
