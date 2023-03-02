ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the January 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.69. 2,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $38.07 and a one year high of $55.39.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,243,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 49,644 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.