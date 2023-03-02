Clover Finance Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week (CLV)

Clover Finance (CLV) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Clover Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Clover Finance has a market cap of $80.46 million and approximately $144,031.57 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Clover Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.75 or 0.00423934 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,742.78 or 0.28655819 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Clover Finance Coin Profile

Clover Finance’s launch date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official website is clover.finance. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clover Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Clover Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Clover Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.