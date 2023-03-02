CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Short Interest Update

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 414.3% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on CLS Holdings USA from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 205 ($2.47) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

CLS Holdings USA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CLSH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 254,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,978. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. CLS Holdings USA has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.50.

CLS Holdings USA Company Profile

CLS Holdings USA, Inc engages in the production and retail of cannabis. It intends to build out a processing facility and a grow operation to manufacture product for its retail operation. The company was founded on March 31, 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

