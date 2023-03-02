Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 9,727,528 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 4,686,220 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $3.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.65.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Randy Gress bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $58,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,274.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.