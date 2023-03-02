Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 362,114 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 362,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,526,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,953,239 shares in the company, valued at $61,915,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 171,709 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $2,087,981.44.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 31,514 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $425,123.86.

On Monday, December 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 182,461 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $2,454,100.45.

NASDAQ:LAZY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 482,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $134.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.75. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $22.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZY. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,777,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39,786 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 4th quarter valued at about $805,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

