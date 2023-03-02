Coliseum Capital Management, L Acquires 362,114 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 362,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,526,425.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,953,239 shares in the company, valued at $61,915,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 171,709 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $2,087,981.44.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 31,514 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $425,123.86.
- On Monday, December 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 182,461 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $2,454,100.45.
NASDAQ:LAZY traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 482,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $134.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.75. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $22.48.
Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships, generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.
