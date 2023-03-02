Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $5.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report released on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on COLL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.76. 18,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,613. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $30.22.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 44.87% and a negative net margin of 5.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,338.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 17,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $488,473.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,815,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,338.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,443 shares of company stock worth $3,497,753 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Collegium Pharmaceutical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,006,000 after purchasing an additional 92,014 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,333,628 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,405,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,529 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,962,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 22.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,291 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after acquiring an additional 320,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,396,818 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,752,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares during the last quarter.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

Further Reading

