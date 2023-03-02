Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on COLB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $29.95 on Thursday. Columbia Banking System has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $36.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 33.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 718,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,744,000 after acquiring an additional 516,524 shares during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

