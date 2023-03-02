Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,030 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Comcast were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1,476.6% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast Trading Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $36.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.76%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

