Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,034,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,485 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 76.0% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 810,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 350,075 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 639,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 55.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 363,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

BATS TAIL opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.62.

