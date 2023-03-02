Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,480 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $16,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $677,739,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $262,275,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $197,426,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Shell during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,695,000. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $222.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $62.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.32) to GBX 2,987 ($36.04) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Shell to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,528.38.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

