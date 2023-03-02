Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $15.50 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,565 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,562,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,051,376,000 after purchasing an additional 473,756 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,627,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $789,455,000 after buying an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,801,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,879,000 after purchasing an additional 89,254 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,542,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $500,577,000 after purchasing an additional 694,978 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 14.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,109,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,068,000 after buying an additional 1,146,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIG opened at $60.96 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.18. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.