Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVLT. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.09, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.57. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $50.26 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,032.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 8,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total value of $527,055.68. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 77,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,032.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,713 shares of company stock worth $578,027 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.