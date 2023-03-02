Comparing Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB) & The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMCB – Get Rating) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group $23.54 billion 2.64 $6.04 billion $13.87 11.19

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 2 6 6 0 2.29

This is a summary of current recommendations for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $180.36, suggesting a potential upside of 16.20%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 25.73% 12.88% 1.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.1% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Farmers & Merchants Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Its services include commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, agribusiness, consumer, credit card, residential real estate loans, and equipment leases. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Lodi, CA.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

