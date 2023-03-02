CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 120.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CMPO opened at $6.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.83. CompoSecure has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $8.13.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 19,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,608.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,952,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,988.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 19,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $84,608.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,952,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,988.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Donald G. Basile sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,778,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,822,685 shares of company stock worth $15,626,167 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 485.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 120.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the first quarter worth $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

