Compound Achieves Market Capitalization of $362.76 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $49.92 or 0.00212144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $362.76 million and $26.78 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Compound has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00100140 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00052004 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00053570 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004220 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000353 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 50.21049307 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 332 active market(s) with $25,738,528.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

