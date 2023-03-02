Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Down 12.1 %

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

NASDAQ CHCI traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. 81,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,051. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31. Comstock Holding Companies has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $6.94.

(Get Rating)

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.