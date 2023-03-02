Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.53% of Concentrix worth $30,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Concentrix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,870,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,153,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,762,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,334,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,615,000 after buying an additional 206,783 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $136.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.27. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $205.57.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.23). Concentrix had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total transaction of $45,234.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,702.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $1,409,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,021.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Concentrix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

