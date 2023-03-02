Conflux (CFX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $566.58 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $566.58 million and $219.41 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,453.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00404523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00014222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00089782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.21 or 0.00640482 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.78 or 0.00561892 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00177538 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,530,485,375 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,530,343,752.097104 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.22420383 USD and is down -3.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $366,327,815.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.