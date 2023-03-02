Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (LON:CGNR) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc (LON:CGNR – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.22) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.22). 74,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 202,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19 ($0.23).

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of £8.17 million, a PE ratio of -1,825.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.09.

About Conroy Gold and Natural Resources

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ireland and Finland. The company primarily explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily focuses on the Longford-Down Massif region for its exploration activities. The company was formerly known as Conroy Diamonds and Gold Plc and changed its name to Conroy Gold and Natural Resources plc in January 2011.

