Contrasting Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) & Leju (NYSE:LEJU)

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) and Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Leju’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broad Street Realty -35.38% -25.68% -4.62% Leju N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Leju shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 1.42 -$9.51 million N/A N/A Leju $534.12 million 0.03 -$150.93 million N/A N/A

This table compares Broad Street Realty and Leju’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Broad Street Realty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leju.

Volatility & Risk

Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leju has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Broad Street Realty and Leju, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Leju beats Broad Street Realty on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients. The company was founded by Thomas M. Yockey and Michael Z. Jacoby in 1985 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online-to-offline real estate services. It offers electronic commerce, online advertising, and listing services on new residential property sales. The company was founded on November 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

