Contrasting Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) and Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Dynex Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets One Liberty Properties 46.51% 12.76% 5.22% Dynex Capital 165.13% 7.25% 1.35%

Risk & Volatility

One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio One Liberty Properties $85.57 million 5.56 $38.86 million $1.87 12.07 Dynex Capital $177.00 million 3.93 $143.16 million $3.58 3.61

This table compares One Liberty Properties and Dynex Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Dynex Capital has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for One Liberty Properties and Dynex Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score One Liberty Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 Dynex Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00

One Liberty Properties currently has a consensus target price of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.41%. Dynex Capital has a consensus target price of $14.44, suggesting a potential upside of 11.75%. Given One Liberty Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe One Liberty Properties is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.1%. One Liberty Properties pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats One Liberty Properties on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases. The properties in the firm’s portfolio include net leases, long-term lease, and scheduled rent increases. The company was founded in December 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans, as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The firm invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. The company was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

