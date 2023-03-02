Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in February

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,179,300 shares, a growth of 51.5% from the January 31st total of 778,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.0 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.9 %

CTSDF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.30. 10,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,638. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $8.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.06.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSDF. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.