Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.96

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.96 and traded as low as C$15.29. Corby Spirit and Wine shares last traded at C$15.50, with a volume of 39,679 shares.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of C$376.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.95.

Corby Spirit and Wine Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes spirits and imported wines. Its portfolio of brands include J.P. Wiser's Canadian whiskies, Lamb's rum, Polar Ice vodka, Ungava Spirits, Foreign Affair, and McGuinness liqueurs; and international brands comprise ABSOLUT vodka, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet and Ballantine's Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Beefeater gin, Malibu rum, Kahlúa liqueur, and Mumm Champagne, as well as Jacob's Creek, Stoneleigh, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, and Wyndham Estate wines.

