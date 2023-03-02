Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.08

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 463,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 309,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

