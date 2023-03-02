Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Issues Earnings Results

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Costco Wholesale Price Performance
Shares of COST traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $485.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,786. The company’s fifty day moving average is $487.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79.
Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale
In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390,278 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $2,328,844,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $245,698,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 217,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,990,000 after acquiring an additional 160,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.
About Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
Read More
