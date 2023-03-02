Credit Suisse Group Raises Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $80.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JACK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wedbush raised their price target on Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $92.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.69.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $85.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at $841,721.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

