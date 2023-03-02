Credit Suisse Group Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $250.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $325.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $232.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $196.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.87. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $235.01.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 105.43% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total value of $75,640.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.49, for a total transaction of $75,640.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,851 shares of company stock valued at $364,532. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

