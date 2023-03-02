Credit Suisse Group Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $335.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $359.00 to $351.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $364.88.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 2.6 %

DPZ stock opened at $301.73 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $291.00 and a 12 month high of $430.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.47.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.51. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

