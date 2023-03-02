Creditcoin One Day Volume Hits $8.20 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002090 BTC on popular exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $103.36 million and $8.20 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004297 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001037 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00012182 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 211,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.