CSFB Lowers Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$151.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CSFB from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$138.40 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$153.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$144.92.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 1.7 %

TSE:RY traded up C$2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$135.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,755,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,201. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$134.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$129.77. The company has a market cap of C$187.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$144.15.

Insider Activity

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported C$2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C$0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of C$12.57 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.8940568 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.77, for a total transaction of C$556,595.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$791,498.34.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.