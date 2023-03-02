Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Announces Earnings Results

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Cytokinetics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,404. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.85.
CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000.
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
