Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Announces Earnings Results

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 225.84% and a negative net margin of 190.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. Cytokinetics updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,404. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $55.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a current ratio of 11.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,710.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $393,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,971,991.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $100,999.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,679. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $272,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

