DA Davidson Cuts Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Price Target to $12.00

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LPRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Open Lending from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Open Lending from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.89.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.68, a quick ratio of 16.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Open Lending has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of Open Lending

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The business had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About Open Lending

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.