Dada Nexus (DADA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Dada Nexus to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Dada Nexus stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
