Dada Nexus (DADA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Dada Nexus to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Dada Nexus Price Performance

Dada Nexus stock opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Dada Nexus has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dada Nexus from $7.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dada Nexus

About Dada Nexus

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 366,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 221,518 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Dada Nexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dada Nexus by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 138,461 shares in the last quarter. 18.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

