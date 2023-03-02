Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daimler Truck Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.05. 12,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,671. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($38.30) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

