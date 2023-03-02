Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of DQ opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

