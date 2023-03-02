Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Daqo New Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.00.
Daqo New Energy Price Performance
Shares of DQ opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. Daqo New Energy has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.52.
Daqo New Energy Company Profile
Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
